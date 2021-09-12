Father, 2 sons killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria

A man and his two sons were killed and another was injured after a train hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Talshahar Rail Crossing under Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sadek Mia, his sons Rubel Mia, 33 and Pabel Mia, 23 of Rajghar village at Natai Uttar Union in the upazila.

Salauddin Khan Noman, sub-inspector (SI) of the Brahmanbaria Railway Station Outpost, said the Dhaka-bound train of ‘Chittagong Mail Train’ from Chittagong hit the auto-rickshaw carrying the victims heading towards Ashuganj from the district town while it was crossing the Talshahar rail crossing at 4:30am, leaving two passengers Rubel and Pabel of the rickshaw dead on the spot and its two passengers injured.

Later, locals took the injured to Brahmanbaria General Hospital where duty doctor declared Sadek dead.