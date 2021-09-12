Newly-elected lawmaker Habibur Rahman takes oath

Habibur Rahman, who has been elected as the member of the parliament (MP) after winning the by-elections to Sylhet-3 constituency of parliament recently, has taken oath.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhuri administered his oath at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban’s oath room on Sunday.

He was elected as the lawmaker with Awami League nomination.

Ruling Awami League chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and whip Iqbalur Rahim were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Following the taking of oath, Habibur Rahman signed in the oath book as per the tradition.

Senior officials of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat were present.