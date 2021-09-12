Outgoing EU Ambassador pays farewell call on President

Outgoing Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink on Sunday paid a farewell call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.

The President thanked the outgoing Ambassador for her role in strengthening relations between the European Union and Bangladesh during her tenure.

The President said the cooperation of the European Union in trade, investment, migration, communication, climate change is contributing to the development of Bangladesh.

He hoped that the member countries of the European Union would take into account the economic growth and geopolitical situation of Bangladesh in formulating its policies.

President Hamid thanked the EU for its assistance to Bangladesh in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Appreciating the EU’s humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, the President hoped that the group would continue to put pressure on Myanmar to repatriate them.

The outgoing EU envoy praised the government for helping the refugees.

She also thanked the President for his overall co-operation during her tenure in Bangladesh.