Schools reopen after 543 days

All schools and colleges in the country reopened on Sunday, after one and half years of closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Students and teachers were entering the classrooms wearing facemasks and maintaining all the safety rules.

Body temperature of the students has been checked by the school authorities before they entered their classrooms.

The guardians went to schools along children with much enthusiasm but at the same time they are anxious of coronavirus infection.

In some schools, isolation rooms were opened as a precautionary measure so that any student falling sick during the school hours can stay there.

According to the Education Ministry, students of classes I-IV and VI to IX will attend classes in-person once a week.

The candidates of HSC, SSC of 2021 and 2022 and this year’s PECE and equivalent exams will attend classes every day.

Educational institutions went into closure on March 17, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.