Acting British High Commissioner congratulates 22 Chevening Awardees from Bangladesh

UK government’s prestigious Chevening Scholarships applications for next cohort open until 2 November 2021, at 12:00 (GMT)

The Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel has congratulated this year’s cohort of Chevening Awardees from Bangladesh. 22 Bangladeshi Chevening Awardees will soon be leaving for the UK to start one-year Masters degrees at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities. Successful applicants will be sharing their stories under the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Acting High Commissioner Javed Patel said:

“UK government’s Chevening Scholarships seek to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals.

“Chevening represents the very best of the UK. Chevening can be a transformative experience, not just for the scholars, but for Bangladesh as they return and use the benefit of their UK experience to make a positive difference in their chosen field. I wholeheartedly congratulate 22 Bangladeshi Chevening Awardees from this year’s cohort. I am consistently inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community.

“Chevening Scholarships applications for 2022/23 is now open. Full details can be found at www.chevening.org/scholarship/bangladesh/. We look forward to hearing from this year’s applicants.”

Chevening Scholarships are the UK government’s global scholarships programme. Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. Chevening brings together leaders from more than 160 countries and territories, creating networks, friendships, and shared memories and missions that span the world.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that. The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Bangladesh has had over 330 successful Chevening alumni and this year a further 22 Awardees will embark on the programme. Chevening Scholars in Bangladesh hold prominent positions in government, the private sector and academia.

Applications for next cohort (2022/23) Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open until 2 November 2021, at 12:00 (GMT), with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply. The British High Commission in Bangladesh is looking for ambitious, professional, and innovative future leaders from any walk of life, who are willing to pursue Masters degrees in the UK, and immerse themselves in all the opportunities offered by the Chevening programme.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2022/2023 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow. Visit the Chevening Scholarships website for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.