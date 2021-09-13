Bangladesh reports 41 more Covid deaths, 1,953 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 1,532,366 as 1,953 more cases were reported, after testing 25,388 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours till 8:00am, 41 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,972, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 7.69 per cent. Of the dead, 14 are in Dhaka and Chattogram each, six in Khulna, three in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh, one in Barishal and Sylhet each.

The health directorate said a total of 4,112 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,482,933.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.