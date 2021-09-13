Circular AC bus service to be re-launched in city on Oct 1

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) will re-launch the air-conditioned (AC) circular bus service in Dhanmondi and Uttara route of the capital from October 1 for university students.

However, this service was closed for a long time due to the Covid pandemic and the closure of the universities.

Meanwhile, the Schools and Colleges have been reopened from Sunday (September 12) and the universities will also open in a few days later. So, the Circular AC bus will be re-launched to cut traffic congestion and ease sufferings of city residents from October 1, BRTC said.

Chairman of the organisation (Additional Secretary) Tajul Islam confirmed the matter.

Earlier, on March 27, 2019, the BRTC has launched air-conditioned (AC) circular bus service on Azimpur-Newmarket-Dhanmondi in the capital while on May 27 Airport to Pragati Sarani route.