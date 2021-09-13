Ehsan Group chairman Ragib, his 3 brothers on 7-day remand

A court in Dhaka on Monday placed Ehsan Group chairman Ragib Hasan and three of his brothers on a seven-day remand in a case filed for embezzling money from customers.

Senior Judicial Magistrate M Mohiuddin passed the remand order after hearing on the case.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Ehsan Group chairman Ragib Hasan, 41, and one his brother Md Abul Basher Khan, 37, from the Topkhana Purana Palton area in the capital at night of on September 9 on charges of embezzling Tk17,000 crore.

Police arrested Mawlana Mahmudul Hasan and Md Khairul Basher from Kholishakhali Sadar upazila of Pirojpur district the same day.

Ragib collected money from customers in various ways with a promise to run the company according to Islamic Sharia. Later, he formed 17 organisations under Ehsan Group. Of those, 16 business organisations of the Ehsan group have already been shut down.