Higher education necessary to build progressive future generation: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said quality higher education has now become a necessity to develop a progressive future generation.

She emphasized the importance of quality higher education while officially inaugurating the state-of-the-art campus of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), which is the exclusive partner of globally reputed Monash College, Australia, reports UNB.

“In order to thrive in this fast-paced world, we need to focus on ensuring the best possible education facilities for our young generation. Developed countries are equipped with those capabilities due to their strong financial backup, but I firmly believe that we can also ensure better educational facilities with the collective efforts from everyone, and I thank UCB for stepping up,” Dr Dipu Moni said at the event.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the ceremony as the special guest while Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer and UCB Group CEO Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan joined as the guests of honour.

The ceremony featured a landmark presentation on STS Knowledge City in addition to keynote speeches by distinguished guests and additional presentations from UCB dean of academic affairs Sarwar Uddin Ahmed and UCB head of marketing Amid Hossain Chowdhury.

STS Group is the same company that brought ISD and DPS STS Schools to Bangladesh, as well as healthcare through the Evercare Group of Hospitals and now international education through Universal College Bangladesh. Monash University, the latest collaborative partner of UCB, is a world top-100 ranked university, according to the QS 2022 rankings.

“We are very thankful to Dr Dipu Moni for her forethought and vision in helping transform the education landscape of Bangladesh. Universal College Bangladesh is bringing to the doorsteps of Bangladeshi students affordable, world-class international education, thereby not only expanding future possibilities for domestic students, but also saving the nation’s foreign exchange outflow significantly,” said Bob Kundanmal, chairman of Universal College Bangladesh.

The UCB is the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia, and the only Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh. “‘On completion of their programmes at UCB, students get 100 per cent guaranteed entry into Monash University Australia and Malaysia,” Zarif Munir, director of Universal College Bangladesh informed at the event.

Students can jumpstart their journey to a degree at Monash University immediately after their O, AS, A or HSC levels by joining Monash College programs in Bangladesh at UCB, while receiving the same global academic curriculum with extremely cost-effective tuition fees, according to UCB.