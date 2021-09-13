HSBC introduces cash flow forecasting service

HSBC Bangladesh recently introduced the “HSBC Cash Flow Forecasting” tool, a fully integrated forecasting solution that allows businesses to generate a more accurate view of their future finances and liquidity positions.

HSBC Cash Flow Forecasting is accessed via the bank’s digital banking platform “HSBCnet,” providing clients with a single point of access for all their cash management needs.

The tool automatically loads data from a client’s account and can also work cohesively with the client’s own systems.

This allows details of pending invoices or future-dated events to be added automatically, reducing manual intervention and significantly cutting the time taken to prepare a forecast.

Also, the tool reduces engagement of resources in manual spreadsheet administration, which is generally involved in cash flow forecasting to allow businesses to focus on higher-value generating activities.

HSBC’s Cash Flow Forecasting tool produces “sophisticated cash forecasts” covering a three-year horizon, said a media release Sunday. The modelling and scenario testing capability allow clients to create customised forecasts with ease.

Detailed variance analysis will highlight differences between forecasts and actual performances – meaning clients can spot cash surpluses or deficits and further refine the accuracy of their forecasts.

“In an ever-changing dynamic market environment, it is more important than ever for treasurers to have accurate and timely forecasts of their liquidity positions, not just in the short term, but as far forward as possible. Our Cash Flow Forecasting tool can provide treasurers with the functionality they need to do just that,” said Kevin Green, country head of wholesale banking at HSBC Bangladesh.