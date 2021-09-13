It’s unfair, discriminatory: FM on UK’s Covid red-listing

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated Bangladesh’s call to remove it from the red-listed countries with travel restrictions terming UK’s decision unfair and discriminatory.

“It’s unfair and it’s discrimination (to Bangladesh),” he said while talking to a select group of journalists at his office on Monday.

Referring to the sufferings of more than 7000 British-Bangladeshis currently stranded in Bangladesh, Dr Momen said the UK government is doing disservice to its own citizens.

He said the UK government argued that the vaccination rate is low in Bangladesh but Bangladesh says the UK is allowing people from other countries having lower vaccination rate.

Responding to a question, Dr Momen said Bangladesh has lined up for 24 crore vaccine doses, and over 2.22 crore people have already been vaccinated.

Asked about Rohingya issue as the UNGA is approaching, Dr Momen said many countries are much interested to see restoration of democracy in Myanmar and Bangladesh also wants it.

But, he said, Bangladesh wants the repatriation of Rohingyas too without any delay. “Our priority is repatriation.”