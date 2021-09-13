JP lawmaker Prof Masuda Rashid Chowdhury dies

Member of Parliament for reserved seats for women and Jatiya Party’s presidium member Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, passed away at a hospital in the capital early Monday. She was 70.

Jatiya Party office secretary MA Razzak Khan confirmed the matter.

Masuda, a former professor of Sociology department of University of Dhaka, breathed her last at Birdem Hospital at around 3:30 am .

She was suffering from old-age complications.

JP Chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in the Parliament Golam Mohammad Quader expressed deep shock at the death of Masuda Rashid.