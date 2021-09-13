Two die from electrocution in Habiganj

Two people died from electrocution in Madhabpur upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were Shujan Miah, 27, son of Sadark Miah, resident of Bara Chandura village in Andiura union in Madhabpur upazila of the district and Shahed Miah, 35, son of late Kala Miah, resident of Chankhabulla village in Bulla union in Madhabpur upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhabpur Police Station Abdur Razzak said that Shujan and Shahed came touch with a live electric wire while charging their battery-run auto-rickshaw last night in the garage. They died on the spot.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.