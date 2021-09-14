Bangladesh reports 35 Covid deaths, lowest in 3 months

Single-day deaths from coronavirus hit a 98-day low in Bangladesh with health authorities reporting another 35 fresh fatalities in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday.

The country earlier registered 30 deaths on June 7.

With the latest development, the nationwide Covid-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of 27,000 fatalities.

While the death toll stood at 27,007, during the same period, 2,074 fresh cases took the country’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 1,534,440.

At the same time, the country’s total number of recovered patients rose to 1,486,668 as 3,735 people made recoveries from the deadly disease.

According to the daily Covid-19 bulletin from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), between Monday and Tuesday mornings, 31,724 samples were tested and led to a 6.54% infection rate.

Since March last year, 9,303,845 samples have been tested across the country, yielding a 16.49% positivity rate.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh dropped further to 46.14 on Tuesday. On Monday, it was 49.14.

Dhaka counted 15 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with eight fatalities.

Rajshahi and Khulna reported four deaths each while Barisal and Sylhet reported two deaths each. No deaths were reported from Rangpur and Mymensingh.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 1,469 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 230.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 96.89% and the mortality rate at 1.76%.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.65 million lives and infected more than 226.21 million people throughout the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 202.88 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.