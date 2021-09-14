Graft case against SK Sinha: Court fixes October 5 for delivering verdict

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday fixed October 5 for delivering the verdict in a graft case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others over laundering Tk 40 million.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge’s Court-4 of Dhaka set the date on completion of closing arguments in the case.

Of the accused, former MD of Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank) AKM Shamim, and other senior officers the bank Swapan Kumar Roy, Md Lutful Haque, Gazi Salahuddin and businessmen Mohammad Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha are now out on bail.

M Mahbubul Haque Chisti, former chairman of Audit Committee of the Farmers Bank, is behind bars.

Shafiuddin Askari Ahmed, first vice-president of Farmers Bank, former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, his wife Sastri Roy and Ranjit Chandra Saha are absconding.

On July 10, 2019, the ACC filed the case accusing the former chief justice and 10 others of accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk 40 million.

SK Sinha went on leave on October 2, 2017 before leaving for Australia 10 days later amid a row over some of his observations on the 16th amendment of the constitution.

On November 11, 2017, he resigned from his post of chief justice.