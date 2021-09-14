Trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya: 41 chargesheeted

A chargesheet has been submitted against 41 people in a case filed over the trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya last year.

Recently, CID police inspector Aslam Ali pressed the chargesheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

After pressing the chargesheet, the investigation officer filed a plea to relieve five other persons from the case as their charges were not proved.

Then, a tribunal for the suppression of human trafficking, relieved the five from the case accepting the chargessheet.

On June 1, last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang Kamal Hossain alias Hazi Kamal, 55, from Khilbarirtek of Shahadatpur area in Madaripur city.

Human traffickers killed 30 migrant workers, including 26 Bangladeshis, in Libya in a smuggling warehouse in Mezda, near the city of Gharyan, southwest of Tripoli.

Warlord Haftar’s militiaman Khaled Al-Mishai, who was allegedly responsible for the killings, was killed in a drone strike by the Libyan Air Force.