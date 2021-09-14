Universities to reopen after Sept 27

Universities across the country can reopen after September 27 as the vaccine registration of all students will be completed by the date.

This decision was taken in a virtual meeting of Education Minister Dipu Moni, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and vice-chancellors of the universities on Tuesday.

MA Khayer, Information and Public Relations Officer of Education Ministry, confirmed the matter.

Academic councils of the universities will decide on the reopening dates, he said.

Earlier, all the schools and colleges across the country reopened on Sunday after one and a half years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 17, 2020, the government closed all educational institutions due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.