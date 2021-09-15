4 get death, 9 others life term for killing Shamad master in Shariatpur

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced four men to death and nine others to life term imprisonment for killing a headmaster in Shariatpur Sadar upazila in 2010.

Judge Md Monir Kamal of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 handed down the verdict this afternoon.

The death row convict are Nurujjaman Khan, Jahangir Matbar, Julhas Matbar and Chand Mia while life awardees are chairman Abdul Halim Mollah, Ajijul Matbar, Faruq Khan, Ajahar Matbar, Mizan Mir, Akter Gazi, Jalil Matbar, Emdad Matbar and Lal Mia.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000, in default to which life awardees would have to spend six more months in jail.

The court also acquitted 5 other accused in the case as the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence against them.

According to case statement, the accused hacked Abdus Shamad Azad, headmaster of Chikandi Saraf Ali High School, to death on January 15, 2010.

The victim’s wife filed a case against 30 people, including chairman Halim Mollah and former chairman Ajibar Bali, and 15/20 unidentified persons with Palang Police Station.

Mahbubur Rahman, Public Prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.