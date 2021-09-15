Bangladesh records 51 more deaths, 1,901 new cases in single-day

After seeing a downtrend for several days, Bangladesh saw an uptick in single-day deaths from Covid-19 – recording 51 fatalities in the 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The country recorded 35 and 41 deaths on Tuesday and Monday respectively. On Sunday, the single-day death toll stood at 51.

During the same period, the country also saw a drop in daily new cases – 1,901 infections – compared to the last few days. That, however, took the total caseload to 1,536,341.

The number of daily infections was higher for the last two days with the health authorities reporting 2,074 and 1,953 cases on Tuesday and Monday respectively. On Sunday, the number of daily cases was 1,871.

While the nation’s death toll went up to 27,058, some 3,873 Covid-19 patients also recovered across the country during these 24 hours – taking the total number of recoveries to 1,490,541.

Some 28,615 samples were tested for Covid-19 at 808 labs around the country at the same time, yielding a 6.64% positivity rate.

Since March last year, some 9,332,460 samples have been tested across the country, yielding a 16.46% positivity rate.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh dropped further to 46 on Wednesday.

Dhaka counted 20 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 11 fatalities.

Khulna and Sylhet reported five deaths each, Rajshahi four, and Barisal and Mymensingh reported three each.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 1,318 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 234.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 97.02% and the mortality rate at 1.76%.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.66 million lives and infected more than 226.7 million people throughout the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 203 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.