Bangladesh to get 24 crore COVID vaccine by March-April

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday sounded hopeful regarding procurement of Covid-19 jabs, saying Bangladesh is on track to get 24 crore vaccines by March-April next year.

“Vaccine doses are coming under the COVAX facility, as gifts and from other sources,” the Foreign Minister told reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Fifth International Conference on Inclusive Business’ organiz/sed by the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Dr Momen said that Bangladesh needs 26 crore vaccine doses and some jabs would be produced at home too. “However, here is no update on vaccine cooperation with Russia due to the Covid-19 situation there.”

Dr Momen said that half of the 16 crore people are young, while 2.22 crore people have already been vaccinated.

“Despite significant vaccination in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom kept Bangladesh in the red list which is very unfortunate,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s call to remove the country from the red list, terming the British government’s decision as “unfair and discriminatory”.

“It’s unfair and it’s discrimination (to Bangladesh),” he said, while talking to a small group of journalists at his office on Monday.

Referring to sufferings of more than 7,000 British-Bangladeshis currently stranded in Bangladesh, Dr Momen said the UK government is doing disservice to its own citizens.

“The UK government gave an argument that the vaccination rate is low in Bangladesh, but Bangladesh says that the UK is allowing people from other countries having lower vaccination rate,” he added.