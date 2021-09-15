Ex-whip Fazlul Haque Aspia dies

Advisor to Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson and former whip in the Jatiya Sangsad, Fazlul Haque Aspia, died of Dengu in a hospital in Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Wednesday. He was 85.

Sunamganj district BNP office secretary Jamal Uddin Baker said that the BNP leader died in Bangladesh Specialised Hospital while undergoing treatment there.

Aspia was elected lawmaker four times from Sunamganj-4 constituency.

He said that Aspia breathed his last at around 2:00pm and had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for one month as he was suffering from dengue.

He was a whip in the eighth parliament while BNP was in power.

Aspia left his wife, three sons and two daughters to mourn his death.

Baker said that the time of namaz-e-janaza and burial of the leader would be fixed later by his family members, relatives and party leaders.