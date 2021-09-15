Inauguration ceremony of UK Bangla Reporters Unity held in London

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

The inaugural ceremony of the new executive committee of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity, which started with the aim of uniting reporters working in Britain and working for the welfare of British Bengalis, was completed on 12 September.

In a restaurant hall in East London, the annual general meeting and inauguration ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Shahed Rahman, Founder President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity.

The meeting was conducted by General Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, ATM Maniruzzaman.

Treasurer Mizanur Rahman Miru and General Secretary ATM Moniruzzaman presented the annual report of the period 2018/2020 at the meeting.

The new Executive Committee of UK Bangla Reporters Unity for 2021/2022 was announced at the meeting.

The newly elected executive committee members are President Ansar Ahmed Ullah, UK correspondent Daily Star, General Secretary Md Shajidur Rahman, senior reporter of Bangla Sanglap and assistant editor of Jaganathpur Times, Matiar Chowdhury, Vice President, ATM Moniruzzaman, Vice President, editor of the British Bangla News, Syed Shah Selim Ahmed, Vice President, editor of the London Times.

Asst General Secretary ATN Bangla Manchester Correspondent Aminul Haque Oyies.

Treasure Bangla News US.com UK Representative Muhammad Saleh Ahmed, Asst-Treasurer Jaganathpur Times Senior Reporter SKM Ashraful Huda.

Organising Secretary BisshoBangla News24 Editor Shah Mustafizur Rahman, Media & IT Secretary, Shodesh Bidesh Representative Shah Rumy Haque, Social Welfare Secretary, Balaganj Protidin Special Representative and Monthly Bilet’s Managing Editor Mizanur Rahman Miru.

The 1st executive member are Muhammad Shahed Rahman, Special Correspondent of Bangla Mirror & Asst Editor Of Weekly Bangla Sanglap.

executive members Md. Iqbal Hossain, Law and Immigration Reporter of J Times TV, Ansar Miah, publisher weekly Bangla Sanglap and Selina Akhter Joshna, UK Representative of Eurobdnews.com

Minister (Press and Media) of Bangladesh High Commission London Mr Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury was present as the chief guest.

He spoke in the second phase of the event under the chairmanship of the newly elected President Ansar Ahmad Ullah and General Secretary Md Shajidur Rahman.

Amongst others who spoke were Journalist Matiar Chowdhury, Ahad Chowdhury Babu-editor of The Editors24, Barrister Iqbal Hossain Senior Reporter- J Times TV, Jamal Khan- CEO of 26 Television and Sohail Ahmed.