The Medical Colleges (Governing Bodies) (Repeal), Bill 2021 was passed in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.

The new law will abolish the Medical Colleges (Governing Bodies) Ordinance 1961.

As per the objective of the Bill, the ordinance has no effectiveness since some other laws have been enacted for medical education in Bangladesh.