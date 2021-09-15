Payra Bridge to be opened in Oct: Quader

The Payra Bridge over the Payra River in the Lebukhali area of Barishal district will be opened for traffic in October, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Wednesday.

“The Payra Bridge in the Lebukhali area is like another Padma Bridge for the people of the southern region, and the bridge will be opened for traffic next month,” he said.

The Minister said this while inaugurating as many as 11 bridges in three districts virtually from the office of the additional chief engineer of Barishal Roads and Highways division.

“75% construction work of Bekutia Bridge in Pirojpur district is complete, while the government has approved the construction work of Nalua-Baherchar Bridge in ECNEC. We should introduce a culture of completing work within stipulated time and that too after maintaining quality,” he said.

Quader iaugurated 11 bridges, involving Tk 83,23,98,000, in Barishal division.

The bridges include 28.78m-long Babuganj Bridge, 31.828m-long Khasherhat Bridge, 31.828m-long Nababer Haat Bridge, 31.828m-long Kauria Bridge and 15.74m-long Khasherhat Bridge in Barisal district.

Besides, 44.02m-long Gurudhan Bridge in Jhalakati district, 69.898m-long Kheyaghat Bridge on Kathalia-Koikhali-Banaihat Road, 44.02m-long Banglar Jar Bridge on Paran Talukdarhat-Borhanuddin-Charfashion-Charmanika regional highway in Bhola district, 44.02m-long Debichar Bridge on Debirchar-Najirpur-Lalmohon-Mangalshikdar-Tajumuddin regional highway were inaugurated.

Two more bridges — 63.798m-long Hetalia Bride on Charkhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata Road and 75.978m-long Madarsi Bridge on the same road in Pirojpur district — were also inaugurated.

Additional chief engineer of roads and highways department Tarek Iqbal and supervisor engineer Mintu Ranjan Debnath were also present on the occasion.