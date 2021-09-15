Per capita foreign debt now stands at Tk 24,890: Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said the per capita foreign debt of Bangladesh citizens is now Tk 24,890.

The minister revealed this information in parliament while replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Didarul Alam from Chittagong-4, reports UNB.

The finance minister said the current foreign debt now stands at US dollar 49,458 million.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the total population of the country is 169.31 million. And, in that context, the per capita foreign debt is now 292.11 dollars. If one dollar is equivalent to Tk 85.21, it stands at Tk 24,890, the minister said.

Replying to another query from Didarul Alam, he said the amount of loan agreements with various development partner countries and institutions as of June 30 is $ 95,908.34 million.

Of the total amount, $59,458 million have been disbursed while $46,450.34 million are under the process of disbursement, he said.