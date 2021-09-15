Philippines new ambassador presents credentials to President Hamid

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh Alan L. Deniega presented his credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

Welcoming the envoy the President said Bangladesh’s relations with the Philippines are excellent, president’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters.

The two countries would be benefited through joint ventures in various sectors including nursing and agricultural processing, the President said.

Mentioning the attractive investment opportunities and establishment of 100 special economic zones, Hamid called on Philippine investors to invest in special economic zones.

Saying ‘Bangladesh produces world-class readymade garments, medicines, handicrafts and medium-sized ships the President called upon the Philippines to import these products from Bangladesh.

He also emphasised the importance of exchanging public-private visits to harness the potential for trade and investment between the two countries.

The new ambassador highly praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh and sought the full co-operation of the President in discharging his duties.