RNB member arrested on charges of raping disabled child in Sylhet

Police have arrested an RNB (Railway Nirapatta Bahini) member for allegedly raping an eight-year-old mentally challenged girl in south Surma upazila in Sylhet.

Nazmul Hossain, 45, hailing from Gopinathpur area of Raypura police station in Narsingdi, was sent to jail after being produced in court on Tuesday.

South Surma police station OC (Investigation) Kamrul Hasan Talukder confirmed the matter and said the victim had been admitted to the One-Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The victim’s mother has filed a case under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act 1995.

According to locals and police sources, the child used to ferry goods in the Sylhet railway station area. At around 9am on Monday, Nazmul took her to his rented house on the second floor of the Jahaz Building in Barkhala area.

Later, he let the child out of the house at around 11pm.

Locals noticed the child in a bloodied condition and took her to her mother. After the child told her mother about the incident, and the news spread in the area, the locals informed the police station. Police arrested Nazmul at around 2:15am.