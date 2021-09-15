Shakib loses top spot in T20 all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been dethroned by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi to the top of the rankings for all-rounders in the latest ICC T20I rankings published on Wednesday.

Shakib, who was rested for the final game, dropped a place to second, after providing a dismal show both with the bat and the ball during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand last week.

Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah’s fine batting displays in the final two T20Is helped him break into the top 10 of T20I all-rounders rankings.

Meanwhile, pacer Mustafizur Rahman gained two spots to No.8 after taking eight wickets against New Zealand during the series, which Bangladesh won by a 3-2 margin and moved to sixth in T20I rankings.

Left-arm Nasum Ahmed, who also bagged eight wickets in five matches, gained a massive 25 places to become the 15th ranked T20I bowler in the world.

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah also jumped three spots each to No.24 and No.29 respectively in the T20I batsmen’s rankings.