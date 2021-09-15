UK PM to reshuffle cabinet later Wednesday: govt source

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will carry out a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, a government source said, plunging the future of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in doubt over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

The focus will be on Raab and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who were notably absent from Johnson’s side on the front bench of the House of Commons at his weekly question and answer session.

Raab, who deputised for Johnson last April when he was in hospital intensive care with Covid, has faced sustained criticism for his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

The former lawyer was on holiday on a Greek island as the government scrambled to evacuate British nationals and Afghan staff as the Taliban advanced and seized power.

Williamson meanwhile has faced a barrage of complaints about his handling of school closures, examination arrangements and university admissions during the coronavirus emergency.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who has brokered a series of deals since Britain’s full departure from the European Union in January, has been tipped to replace Raab.