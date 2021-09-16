2 people among UP chairman killed in Narail road accident

Two people, including a union parishad (UP) chairman, were killed in a road accident on the Kalia-Bardia road near Simanandopur Primary School under Kalia upazila of Narail on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Khashial union parishad chairman M Khan Rassel Sweet, 50, a resident of Bordia village and Showkat Sarder, 60, of Tona village of the upazila.

Police said the accident occurred when a private car fell into a roadside ditch in the area at about 11pm as its driver Khan Rassel lost control over the vehicle. Both of them died on the spot.

Khan Rassel Sweet and Showkat Sarder were going to Bordia Bazar from Kalia riding the private car.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naragati Police Station Roksana Khanom confirmed the matter.