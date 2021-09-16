Bangladesh records lowest single-day infection rate in over 6 months

The single-day infection rate of Covid-19 in Bangladesh dropped below 6% after 189 days on Thursday.

The latest test positivity rate (5.98%) is the lowest since March 11, when it was 5.82%. On March 12, the country logged 5.98% infection rate.

The health authorities reported 51 fresh fatalities and 1,862 Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday.

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 27,109, while the number of total infections rose to 1,538,203 in the country.

As many as 31,149 samples were tested across the country in the 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On the other hand, another 3,549 patients recovered from the infectious disease across the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,494,090.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh stood at 45 on Thursday.

Dhaka counted 29 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with eight fatalities.

Six deaths were reported in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, three in Barisal, and one in Rangpur.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 1,135 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 333.

The infection rate against all tests conducted in the country to date stands at 16.43%.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 97.13% and the mortality rate at 1.76%.

Around 21.55 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; of them, some 14.27 million have taken both doses, latest DGHS data show.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.67 million lives and infected more than 227.3 million people throughout the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 204 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.