Bank details of 11 journalist leaders sought: Editors’ Council expresses concern

Editors’ Council has expressed concerned as Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sought detail information of bank accounts of 11 top journalist leaders.

A written statement confirmed the matter on Thursday.

It is learnt that recently, the BFIU sought bank details of the 11 leaders, including Jatiya Press Club’s president and general secretary.

The organisation said according to the law, investigation against an individual can be possible. But seeking bank details of the top journalist leaders of same profession might be ill-motivated.

It is a threat and pressure to independent journalism, said the statement.