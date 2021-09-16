Evaly’s chairman Russel, wife sued by customer

A case has been filed against Evaly managing director Mohammad Russel and chairman Shamima Nasrin on charge of fraudulence to a customer.

A customer named Arif Baker, who gave Tk over 3 lakh to the Evaly for product, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on Wednesday night against them.

Arif and his friends ordered the e-commerce platform for some products. Later, Arif paid Tk 3,10,597 to the Evaly through online from May 29 to June 16 on a promise that they will pay full amount if failed to deliver the product within 7-45 working days after the order, according to the case written complaints.

Evaly, the controversial e-commerce platform, embezzled money of some 700-800 customers like Arif, the case statement also said.