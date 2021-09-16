UK records 26,911 new COVID cases as vaccine booster rollout begins

Another 26,911 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,339,009, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another 158 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 134,805. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) started rolling out COVID-19 booster jabs.

Aged 50 and over, people in care homes, frontline health and social care workers and vulnerable people between 16 and 49 are among those who will be offered a third dose.

Britain’s vaccine advisory body, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said a third dose should not be given until six months after a person has received a second shot.

Meanwhile, modelling prepared for the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a British government advisory body, showed that there is still “the potential for another large wave of hospitalizations” after the return of schools and more people going back to their workplaces.

The total number of people in hospital with coronavirus in the country currently stands at 8,339. It has been over 8,000 mark for nine of the past 10 days.

More than 89 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.