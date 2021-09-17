Cricket Tournament in London on September 18: Chittagong District Team Jersey Unveiled.

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

The Bangladesh District Cup Cricket Tournament will be held in London on Saturday 18 September 2021.

With the upcoming Bangladesh District Cup Cricket Tournament 2021 looming, there is already a lot of excitement among London cricket fans and players.

Chittagong District Team Jersey Unveiling Ceremony was held at a local hotel in London

Barrister Monwar Hossain was the chief guest at the function conducted by Ayaz Karim.

Special guests were Abdus Salam, Nazim Uddin, CEO of NCL Tours, sponsor of Chittagong district team, Sajjadul Islam and others.

In addition to the Chittagong District team in the Bangladesh District Cup Cricket Tournament 2021, there are – Dhaka, Noakhali, Khulna, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunaganj, Mymensingh and

Comilla District Team.

The tournament will be held on 18 September 2021 from 9am to 6pm at Sevenkings Park in London.

This year’s organizer of the tournament is Grassroots Trust.