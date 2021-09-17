Evaly chairman, CEO placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court on Friday placed e-commerce company Evaly chief executive officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel and his wife and company Chairman Shamima Nasrin on three-day remand each in a case lodged over embezzlement of customer’s money.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order as police produced the couple before the court and investigation officer (IO) and Gulshan Police Station sub-inspector Wahidul Islam pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.

Defence counsel Advocate Moniruzzaman Liton, however, argued for their bail. After hearing both the sides, the court placed Rassel and Nasrin on three-day remand each.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur on September 16 had set October 21 to submit a probe report in the case. The court came up with the order after accepting the first information report (FIR) of the case.

One Arif Baker, a customer of Evaly, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station. Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin were detained from their Mohammadpur flat in the afternoon on September 16.

According to the case documents, the victim and a couple of his friends ordered some products through the e-commerce platform in the months of May and June. But they didn’t get any product in spite of paying the money in advance. They repeatedly called the Evaly customer care numbers, but they didn’t pay any heed to their calls.

On September 9, they went to the Dhanmandi headquarters of Evaly, where Evaly staff along with its CEO threatened them and said they (victims) would neither get their money, nor the products.