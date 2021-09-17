Jr Tigers suffer first defeat against Afghanistan

Bangladesh Under-19 national team suffered their first defeat in the ongoing Youth ODI series against the Afghanistan counterparts by earning a 19-run defeat in the fourth ODI game at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bilal Ahmed’s 60 and 43 from the bat of Suliman Arabzai helped the tourist’s post 210-8 after opting to bat first.

In reply, captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Tahjibul Islam remained unbeaten on 50 but ran out of partners at the other end as the junior Tigers were bundled out for 191 in 44.2 overs.

Nangeyalia Kharote and Izarulhaq Naveed took two wickets each for the Afghanistan team but the highlight of the game was the mankading by Afghan spinner Nangeyalia, who in the 45th over broke the stumps at the non-striker’s end before releasing it, ‘mankading’ Mushfiak Hasan for a duck to end the game.

“Their (Afghan) head coach apologised to us as it was unexpected and we accepted it terming it as part of the game,” a BCB official told The Daily Sun, who is a part of the Under-19 squad in Sylhet.

The tourists displayed their best batting performance so far in the series as Suliman set up the momentum with his well-paced innings at the top.

Bilal dictated the middle overs and became the only Afghan batter in the series so far to hit a half-century with the help of three boundaries and four sixes.

Bilal fell to Naimur Rohman in the 40th over but skipper Nangeyaliya then made an unbeaten 27 off 36 balls to push their score over 200 for the first time in the series.

The hosts’ side, in reply, had lost half their side for just 91 runs with last match’s centurion Aich Mollah back at the dugout for a duck.

But skipper Tahjibul kept the junior Tigers in the game by forming some small partnerships with the lower order to take the team just 20 runs away from victory with over five overs to go.

The hosts now lead the series 3-1 and the final match of the series will take place tomorrow at the same venue.