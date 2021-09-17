No fee for the assignment: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday said that there is no fee for the assignment of students.

“The educational institution has opened after a long time. Many students may not have paid school fees at this time. Now various measures can be taken with that fee. Those who can afford it will pay the fee. However, it would not be right to confuse the assignment with that fee. There is no fee for the assignment,” the minister told reporters at Chandpur Circuit House in the afternoon.

Dipu Moni further said that everyone should continue their efforts to restore the beautiful environment in the educational institutions.

“Efforts are also being made by the education administration and local administration. Because, these (situation created by the pandemic) were not in our habit. These have to be brought into the habit. It’s not just for coronavirus or dengue. We face dengue problem every year. And there is no telling how long we will have to stay with coronavirus,” she added.

Therefore, for a healthy and beautiful life, cleanliness and health rules must be followed in all places including educational institutions, said Dipu Moni.