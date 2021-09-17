UK records 178 more deaths and a further 32,651 coronavirus cases

The UK has recorded 178 more people who died 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

And as of 9am on Friday, there have been 32,651 new confirmed cases of the virus.

It brings the UK’s total number of positive tests to 7,371,301. The country’s Covid death toll is at 134,983.

However, when taking into account all deaths that list Covid-19 on a death certificate, that number rises to 157,669, according to government data.

In the past seven days, cases have decreased by 22.9% compared to the previous seven days.

Between September 11 and 17, 206,332 people had a positive test result. This is a fall from 267,880 cases between September 4 and 10.

England

There were 23,265 more positive tests in England on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 6,303,792.

The death toll rose by 130 to 118,359.

Wales

There were eight more Covid deaths recorded in Wales, bringing the death toll to 5,782.

Another 2,618 cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 320,099.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were 5,529 more confirmed cases of coronavirus. The nation has had a total of 523,095 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

And 30 more Covid deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 8,349.

Northern Ireland

There were another 10 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 2,493.

Meanwhile, a further 1,239 cases were reported. The total number of infections in the country since early last year is 224,315.