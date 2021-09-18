4 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla

A bus smashed an auto-rickshaw at Monohorgonj upazila in Cumilla district that left four passengers dead.

The accident happened at about 10:30am on the Cumilla-Noakhali regional highway.

A bus of Himachal Paribahan from Noakhali to Dhaka rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Natherpetua Puraton Bazar area, leaving three auto-rickshaw passengers dead on the scene and four others injured, said Natherpetua police outpost in-achrge Md Jafar.

Severely wounded four were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where one more succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the dead could not be known immediately, the police officer said.