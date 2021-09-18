Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC launches e-passport service

Bangladesh embassy in Washington D.C has introduced the electronic passport (e-passport) services today for catering to the needs of Bangladeshi diaspora in the USA.

Ambassador of Bangladesh M Shahidul Islam and Secretary of Security Services Division of the Home Ministry Md. Mokabbir Hossain jointly inaugurated the services at the Embassy in Washington, a press release said on Saturday, reports BSS.

Islam hoped that the introduction of e-passports, in the year of 50th anniversary of our independence and Birth Centenary of our Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, would reduce the sufferings of Bangladeshi diaspora living all over the world.

He emphasized the effective coordination between the Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP) and the missions abroad for rendering optimum services to the Bangladesh diaspora.

The e-passport system was earlier inaugurated in the New York Consulate on 10 September and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington is the fourth in line after introducing it in Berlin and Athens.