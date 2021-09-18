Bangladesh sees 1,190 Covid cases, 35 deaths in 24-hr

Bangladesh recorded 1,190 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours between 8am Friday and 8am Saturday. This is the lowest since May 29 when the country recorded 1,043 new cases.

During 24 hours till 8am Saturday the country also recorded 35 more fatalities from Covid-19.

During the same period, 1,645 patients also recovered around the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest numbers, the country’s death toll since March last year reached 27,182, caseload reached 1,541,300, and the total number of recoveries reached 1,498,654, said the daily DGHS Covid-19 bulletin issued on Saturday afternoon.

Between Friday and Saturday mornings, a total of 19,668 samples were tested at 808 labs across the country, yielding a 6.05% positivity rate.

Since the pandemic started, 9,413,033 samples have been tested in Bangladesh and the infection rate stands at 16.37%.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 97.2% and the mortality rate at 1.76%.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh was 43 on Friday.

Dhaka counted 19 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with six fatalities.

Three deaths were reported in Rajshahi and Khulna, two in Sylhet, one each in Barisal and Rangpur.

All 35 of them died at different hospitals across the country.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 676 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 243.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.69 million lives and infected more than 228.51 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 205.1 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 221 countries and territories across the planet.