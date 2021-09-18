‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’

Bank account details of 11 journalist leaders have been sought to create fear in their minds, said the leaders at a press conference on Saturday.

They will hold a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday noon to protest the matter.

At the press conference, the journalist leaders also called on Bangladesh Bank to explain the letter issued to them immediately.

Recently, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sent letters to various scheduled banks asking for the bank accounts details of 11 journalist leaders. Leaders of the National Press Club, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists and Dhaka Reporters’ Unity held a joint press conference at the National Press Club to announce the program.

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) General Secretary Moshiur Rahman read out a written statement on behalf of the organizations at press conference.

The written statement said, “Summoning the bank accounts of the elected leaders of the organizations established by the professional journalists of the country in this way is an unprecedented event in the history of Bangladesh.

Through this, all the organizations, institutions of journalists’ and journalism profession have been questioned in the minds of the people.”

“This has created various fears in the minds of journalists. Many also see the BFIU’s move as a ploy to intimidate journalists,” it added.

Mollah Jalal, president of a section of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, said, “It is a threat to independent journalism and expression. I think it is malicious. We want to know about this from the government. ”

He later announced the rally program for tomorrow.

Farida Yasmin, president of National Press Club, said they doubt it as part of a deeper conspiracy as no one can say anything about it.

She wanted to know about it (seeking bank details) at different levels of government, but they said they know nothing.

“This is a matter of concern. Today’s statement is not personal, it is the statement of organization,” she said.