School students to get Pfizer vaccine: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the work of vaccinating school going students will start soon.

“Prime Minister has announced to vaccinate students between the ages of 12 and 17. In the next 15 to 20 days, school-going students will be vaccinated with American Pfizer vaccine. We are working for this,” said the minister while addressing at a programme of Manikganj municipality at the municipal building on Saturday.

The health minister said, “The death and infection rates have decreased as the coronavirus is under control. The educational institutions have reopened, buses, trains, factories also reopened as the virus infection is under control.”

He further said, “The wheel of the economy is in motion. Coronavirus control does not happen by chance, we had to work under the direction of the Prime Minister.”

Zahid Maleque said, “Seven countries of the world including Bangladesh were red-listed. However, the United Kingdom has now dropped the name of our country from there. This is good news for our country.”

“So far we have vaccinated 2.5 crore people. Of these, 1.5 crore people have received two doses of vaccine. Attempts are being made to get 6 crores vaccines from China.”