Two-day long virtual national seminar begins at NSU

A two-day long virtual national seminar titled “Accelerating Progress and Equity in Education during the Pandemic in Bangladesh” began on Saturday.

The South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) of North South University (NSU) in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) of Germany is organizing the seminar.

The Planning Minister MA Mannan will be present as the chief guest while chairman of the board of trustees of the NSU Azim Uddin Ahmed as the special guest.

The NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam will preside over the session while among others program manager of 2030 agenda of regional program political dialogue Asia of the KAS Megha Sarmah, deputy director of regional program political dialogue Asia M Alina Reiss, the SIPG director and chairman of the Dept. of Political Science and Sociology of the NSU professor SK Tawfique M Haque, and SIPG faculty Dr M Mahfuzul Haque will be present as panelists.

School teachers, college administrators, local-level education officials, representatives from the Ministry of Education, UGC, local and international development partners, students, and other stakeholders joined the seminar to find out the path to progress in the education sector during the pandemic.