Two of a family killed in Sylhet road accident

Two people of a family were killed and four others injured in a collision between a private car and a pickup van in Golapganj Upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Shafiq Uddin, 70, hailed from Beanibazar Upazila and his grandson Aryan, 01.

Police said the accident occurred at around 11:30 am at Ranaping Fazilpur on Sylhet-Jockyganj Highway. Shafiq Uddin and Aryan were brought at Golapganj Upazila Health complex where duty doctor Sharmin Akhter declared them dead.

Injured Shafiq Uddin’s wife, his daughter, granddaughter and the driver of the private car were sent to MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge of Golapganj Model Thana Harunur Rashid Chowdhury.