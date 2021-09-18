UK records another 30,144 Covid cases and 164 deaths in a day

Another 164 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the latest government data shows.

Saturday’s figures bring the overall death toll since the start of the UK’s outbreak to 135,147, according to the Department for Health.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that when taking into account all fatalities that had coronavirus listed on a death certificate, this number rises to 159,000.

As of 9am on Saturday, the UK had recorded a further 30,144 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said in its daily update.

In the past seven days, the number of Covid cases recorded have dropped by 20.4% across the UK.Between September 12 and 18, a total of 206,929 people returned a positive test result. This is a fall from 259,849 cases between September 5 and 11.

England

A total of 22,956 new Covid cases were recorded in England on Saturday. The death toll rose by 131 to 118,490.

Wales

Wales no longer updates its Covid data on the weekend.

Scotland

A further 6,116 new coronavirus cases and 27 fatalities were reported in Scotland, bringing the overall death toll to 8,376.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, another 1,072 cases were reported along with six fatalities to increase the death toll to 2,499.