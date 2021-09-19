Bangladesh reports 1,383 cases, 43 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh has registered 43 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,225.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,542,683 as 1,383 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 19 fatalities and 916 infections.

Nationwide, another 2,887 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,501,541.

As many as 24,623 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.62 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.33 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.76 per cent.

Globally, over 228.24 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.69 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.