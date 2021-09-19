Commuters suffer in Sunamganj’s sudden bus strike

Sunamganj Correspondent : District Transport Workers Union went on an indefinite bus strike on Sunday morning demanding an end to extortion from the bus drivers on Sylhet bypass road, causing immense sufferings to people.

Nurul Haque, general secretary of Sunamganj District Transport Workers Union, said some extortionists have been realizing Tk 50 per bus on Sylhet bypass road from September 1.

They also informed the matter to local administration but they did not pay any heed to resolve their problem, forcing the workers union to enforce the strike, he said.

“The strike will continue until our demand is met,” said Nurul.

Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Sunamganj Police, said he suggested the transport workers to inform the matter to Sylhet police and Sylhet bypass is under their jurisdiction. ” I have nothing to do as it is not happening in my district.”