Evaly CEO, Chairman among 20 sued in another case

One more case has been filed against Evaly’s CEO Mohammad Rassel and chairman Shamima Nasrin on charges of embezzling customers’ money.

Kamrul Islam, a businessman, filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on Friday night where he alleged that he supplied goods worth around Tk 35 lakh but Evaly did not pay him the money.

Confirming the matter, OC Ekram Ali Mia said two people have been shown arrested in the case where 12 named and 15-20 unnamed persons.

Rassel and Nasrin were arrested by the Rapid Action Batallion (RAB) from their Mohammadpur residence in the capital on September 16 after a customer filed a case against them on charge of fraudulent.

The first case was lodged by customer Arif Baker with Gulshan Police Station on September 15, who allegedly gave over Tk 3 lakh to the Evaly for products.

In the case, Evaly MD Mohammad Russel was made the accused number one, while the chairman Shamima Nasrin the accused number two.